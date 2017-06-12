Bates: Business Administration programs earn industry accreditation

TACOMA, Wash. – The Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) has awarded accreditation to four programs at Bates Technical College.

The programs, which include Accounting, Administrative Medical Assistant, Administrative Office Assistant, and Marketing and Business Management , passed a rigorous accreditation process based on the Baldrige Education Criteria for Performance Excellence .

President Dr. Ron Langrell said, “The ACBSP accreditation reaffirms the college’s reputation within the community and further demonstrates our commitment to students to provide relevant, high-quality programs. Students who attend these programs know they receive expert education and will graduate with the currency, skills and abilities to compete anywhere in the world’s workforce,” he said.

ACBSP accreditation certifies that the teaching and learning processes within the business degrees and programs offered at Bates Technical College meet the rigorous educational standards established by ACBSP.

Accreditation through ACBSP attests to our strong relationships with employers, and the success of our alumni in their careers.

Dean of Instruction Andrea Samuels said, “We are proud that the faculty in our Business Administration programs have been recognized for their excellence in teaching and learning. Accreditation through ACBSP attests to Bates Technical College’s high standards in providing technical education, as well as our strong relationships with employers, and the success of our alumni in their careers.”

ACBSP accreditation evaluates aspects of leadership, strategic planning, relationships with stakeholders, quality of academic programs, faculty credentials, and educational support to determine whether the business programs offer a rigorous educational experience and demonstrate continuous quality improvement.

“Bates Technical College has shown their commitment to teaching excellence and to the process of quality improvement by participating in the accreditation process,” said ACBSP Chief Accreditation Officer Dr. Steve Parscale, who will present the Certificate of Accreditation at ACBSP Conference 2017 in Anaheim, Calif. on June 26. “This accreditation is evidence that Bates is committed to providing the highest quality business education for their students.”

Established in 1988, ACBSP is the only organization that offers specialized business accreditation for all degree levels, from associate to baccalaureate to doctoral degree programs.

To learn more about the Business Administration programs, go to www.bates.ctc.edu/BusinessAdmin , or call 253.680.7000.

About Bates Technical College

Founded in 1940, Bates Technical College offers certificate and degree opportunities in nearly 50 career education programs, and serves approximately 3,000 career training students and 5,000 more community members annually in extended learning, distance learning, high school, and other programs. Bates Technical College is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. For more information, go to www.bates.ctc.edu , or call 253.680.7000.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.