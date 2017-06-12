American Water Works Association hosting golf tournament

Submitted by J Hutchins

On Friday July 14th, the Pacific Northwest Section of the American Water Works Association is sponsoring a golf tournament. The tournament will start rain or shine at 1 PM at the Allenmore Golf Course in Tacoma and costs $90 per golfer.

Funds from the tournament go to support prevention programs at LASA, specifically helping households who cannot pay their water bill. In any year, LASA serves 75 or more families with the provision of housing and over 300 local households by providing them with help with homeless prevention services. This includes items from LASA’s Essential Needs Closet, help with a water cut off and rental assistance. For more information on LASA go to www.LASAWA.org

For additional information on the tournament or to inquire about sponsoring the event, or to obtain a registration form, please contact Nathan Mozer at (253) 344-5282 or nate@kpg.com.