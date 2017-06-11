Travel tips for graduations and Festival of Sail during HOV construction in Tacoma

TACOMA – Whether your plans include cheering on your favorite graduate at the Tacoma Dome or attending the Festival of Sail, drivers are advised to give themselves extra travel time, car pool, and become familiar with current ramp closures and detour routes on Interstate 5 in Tacoma before heading out the door.

In addition to long-term ramp closures, motorists will encounter multiple overnight ramp and lane closures scheduled for the week of June 12 as contractor crews continue to build HOV lanes . During the closures, signed detours will be in place.

Monday, June 12

East 27th Street/Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

All lanes of southbound State Route 167 will close at the I-5 overpass from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Tuesday, June 13

East 27th Street/Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

Both the southbound I-705 and northbound SR 7 ramps to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Pacific Avenue ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Wednesday, June 14

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the following day.

Northbound I-5 exit to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

All lanes of southbound SR 167 will close at the I-5 overpass from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Thursday, June 15

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the following day.

Friday, June 16

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. the following day.

Saturday, June 17

Southbound I-5 to westbound SR 16 will close from 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Next week, drivers can expect overnight triple-lane closures on southbound I-5 from the Port of Tacoma Road to Delin Street. Lane closures will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday night, 9 p.m. Thursday, and 10 p.m. Friday. All lanes will re-open by 6 a.m. each following day.

Other notable long term closures include the following:

Visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page for updated project information. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.

Additional information on road and lane closures related to the Festival of Sail can be found on the following City of Tacoma’s web page.