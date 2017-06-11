DuPont public hearing on transportation program, June 13

The DuPont City Council will hold a public hearing at approximately 7:00 PM, on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at DuPont City Hall, 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA, to take testimony on the proposed update to the City’s 6-year Transportation Improvement Program (6-yr TIP) for the ensuing six years (2018-2023).

The 6-yr TIP is a planning tool that identifies anticipated transportation projects which are anticipated to occur within the city during the identified six-year period, either through development activity or local transportation project planning and funding efforts. The public hearing will be held prior to any formal action being taken by the Council to adopt the updated 6-yr TIP, pursuant to RCW 35.77.010. The adopted 6-year TIP update will be filed with WSDOT.

Interested persons may submit written comments before the hearing to City Clerk Karri Muir, at DuPont City Hall, 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA 98327, or provide written or oral testimony at the public hearing. Copies of the documents are available for review on the city’s website or available for inspection at DuPont City Hall.