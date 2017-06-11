The Suburban Times

Construction and maintenance work brings overnight closures of I-5 ramps in DuPont, Nisqually

DUPONT – Drivers who use Interstate 5 through DuPont and Nisqually during overnight hours will want to plan ahead for ramp and lane closures during the week of June 12.

Contractor crews working on the I-5 – Mounts Rd. to Center Dr. Auxiliary Lane Extension project are in the final stages of installing barrier and striping. Once completed, drivers will experience narrowed and shifted lanes on northbound I-5 between Mounts Road and Center Drive.

In addition, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews are performing asphalt repairs on several I-5 ramps in Nisqually and DuPont. The work is weather sensitive and could be rescheduled at a later date. During the ramp closures, a signed detour will be in place.

Monday, June 12

  • Northbound I-5 exit to Nisqually (#114) will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the following day.
  • The on- and off-ramps at Center Drive (#118) and the weigh station will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Tuesday, June 13

  • Southbound I-5 exit to Nisqually ((#114) will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the following day.
  • The on- and off-ramps at Center Drive (#118) and the weigh station will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Wednesday, June 14

  • Nisqually on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the following day.
  • The on- and off-ramps at Center Drive (#118) and the weigh station will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Thursday, June 15

  • Center Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5 and the northbound I-5 exit to the weigh station will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the following day.

Drivers can also anticipate reduced lanes in both directions of I-5 between Mounts Road and Center Drive during overnight hours.

Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.

