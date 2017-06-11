1,770 Degrees Awarded at 27th Annual Commencement

TACOMA, WASH. — The University of Washington Tacoma will award 1,770 undergraduate and graduate degrees at its 27th annual Commencement on June 14, 2017. Also on that day, UW Tacoma will award an honorary doctor of humane letters degree to Tacoma businessman and philanthropist William W. Philip.

This year, the awarding of degrees will occur at two separate ceremonies. Students receiving degrees in Interdisciplinary Arts & Sciences, Nursing & Healthcare Leadership, and Social Work & Criminal Justice will attend the 10 a.m. ceremony. Students receiving degrees from the School of Education, the Institute of Technology, the Milgard School of Business and the Urban Studies Program will attend the 2:30 p.m. ceremony.

The two-ceremony format addresses the year-over-year growth of the number of graduates receiving degrees from UW Tacoma, and the importance placed on being able to accommodate the family members and loved ones of those graduating at the ceremony. In addition to the main ceremonies, many academic programs will hold their own ceremonies and hoodings during the coming week.

Spotlight on Class of 2017

The 2017 Chancellor’s Medalist, recognizing a student’s extraordinary achievement, will be awarded to Regina Harper. Regina will receive a B.A. in Criminal Justice. She enrolled at UW Tacoma to retool herself after a diagnosis of a chronic illness ended her healthcare career. Her academic path included internships and volunteerism with Pierce County’s juvenile justice center, the Tacoma Rescue Mission and the state department of social and health services. She spent time studying crime and delinquency in the Netherlands. In 2016, she was named to the Husky 100, a tri-campus honor that recognizes students who are making the most of their time at UW. The Chancellor’s Medal will be awarded at the 10 a.m. ceremony.

This year, the 2017 President’s Medalist, selected from graduating seniors with the most distinguished academic record, is Taylor Jones. Taylor will receive a B.A. with a double-major in Sustainable Urban Development and Communication, and a certificate in Geographic Information Systems. She transferred to UW Tacoma from Evergreen State College. While at UW Tacoma, she led several student organizations, participated in the revitalization of the campus community garden, served on the campus sustainability committee, and helped the City of Tacoma develop a report of manufacturing trends and an inventory of industrial lands. The President’s Medal will be awarded at the 2:30 p.m. ceremony.

Jacob Nau will receive a B.A. in Writing Studies. He transferred to UW Tacoma with an A.A. degree from Illinois Central College. Prior to his UW career, he found his calling mentoring youth and counseling the chronically homeless. While at UW Tacoma, he founded a literary journal by and for the homeless community, called “One Person’s Trash.” After graduation, Jacob will pursue a master’s degree in education and aims to become a high school English teacher.

Rafael Saucedo will receive a B.A. in Healthcare Leadership. He was born and raised in Pasco, Wash., and entered UW Tacoma as a freshman. He moved into Court 17, UW Tacoma’s student residential hall, where he has lived for all four years of his college career. Rafael says it was his realization that he was not going to make any friends sitting alone in his room that motivated him to get involved on campus. He served in leadership roles with the Latino Student Union, the Student Activities Board, and PATH, the student health services organization. He organized campus blood drives, and that led to an internship and now a job with Cascade Regional Blood Services.

William W. Philip, Doctor of Humane Letters

William W. Philip, the founder of Puget Sound National Bank (now KeyBank) and Tacoma-based Columbia Bank, will receive an honorary doctor of humane letters degree from UW during the UW Tacoma commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. on June 14, 2017.

The UW has a long history of awarding honorary degrees; this is the first honorary degree to be awarded by UW’s Tacoma campus.

“Mr. Philip has been UW Tacoma’s foremost friend and advocate,” said UW Tacoma Chancellor Mark A. Pagano, “not just for the length of a legislative session, biennium or capital campaign, but for more than a quarter of a century. A successful banking executive during his active career, he has been a generous donor to higher education, the arts and healthcare, as well as a civic leader who has made profound and enduring contributions to the well-being of the region, the state and the world.”

What: UW Tacoma 27th Annual Commencement

Where: Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma, Wash.

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Two ceremonies: 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Note: the ceremonies are open to graduates and their families and friends with tickets. The ceremonies will be streamed live for online viewing at tacoma.uw.edu/