LAKEWOOD – Welcher’s Gun Shop and Shooting Range is now open at 11701 Pacific Highway. Hours are Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Other stores recently opened in the city include Advance Auto parts, 10620 Pacific Highway and Chronic Taco, 5720 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. (by Target). And of course if you haven’t seen the newly expanded H&L Produce at 7320 Lakewood Drive it’s fantastic!