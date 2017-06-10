University Place City Council June 12 Joint Meeting Agenda

The University Place City Council will hold a Joint Meeting on Monday, June 12, 2017 (6:00 P.M.) in the City of Lakewood’s Council Chambers (6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499-5027). Access the agenda on the City’s website.
