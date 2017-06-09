The Military Order of the Purple Heart hosting Golf Tournament, June 24

The Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 407, is holding its 10th annual charity golf tournament on Saturday, June 24, 2017, to benefit our local veterans. Over the past nine years, the proceeds have gone to support the veterans in our state’s soldiers and veterans homes in Orting and Retsil, and to support the homeless veterans programs in Washington state. During that time, Chapter 407 has donated more than $200,000 in money or gifts to these programs.

The 2017 tournament will be held at the American Lake Veterans Golf Course, located at the American Lake campus of the VA Hospital in Lakewood. This year the tournament will again be an 18-hold event which will include play on the new “Nicklaus Nine.” The will allow 144 golfers to participate. Tell your friends to sign-up a foresome.

There are many ways your can help us help our veterans:

You can just donate money. You’ll feel good about it.

You can sign-up to play and bring your friends. You’ll have a great time.

You can sponsor a foursome of wounded warriors who cannot afford to play.

You can sign-up as a major hole sponsor. Diamond-level ($5,000) sponsors will receive signage at the 1st hole and three complimentary foursomes. Platinum-level ($1,000) sponsors receive signage at the 10th hole and one complimentary foursome.

You can sign-up as a hole sponsor on any of the 16 remaining holes on a first come, first serve basis. Gold-level ($500) sponsors will receive large signage at the hole of your choice. Silver-level ($250) sponsors will receive small signage at the hole of your choice.

Download a registration form here.