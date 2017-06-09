St. Frances Cabrini School 21st Century Education with a Classical Twist

Submitted by St Frances Cabrini School

Over the last few years, with the support from many donors, St. Frances Cabrini School has emerged as a leader in technology. The first phase was equipping all teachers with the needed technology and professional development in the school year 2016-2017.

Fifth through eighth grade students have their own chrome books to do the majority of their writing and research. The annual school auction in March raised enough money to have grades 1-4 with a set of chrome books for each student. The chrome books are already being used in all subjects’ science, social studies, etc.

While the school continues to provide the futuristic skills in technology and STEM, SFC is determined to provide their students a classical education with an amazing art program provided by Smart with Art. This program focusses on Master artists such as PABLO PICASSO, LEONARDO DA VINCI, CLAUDE MONET, VINCENT VAN GOGH and others.

This blended learning provides a holistic approach to education that is stepped in a faith based, safe, nurturing environment of Pre-K through 8th grade. Some of the innovative programs are attributed to the Principal, Ms. Monica Des Jarlais, who has lead the school over the last two years. St Frances Cabrini school is located at 5621 108 ST. SW, Lakewood. If you would like to contact the school, please call the Development Office at (253) 584-5748.