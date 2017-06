The new Springbrook Park will be celebrated on Saturday, June 10 (2-4 pm). The City will be celebrating the recent improvements out there, including new and improved community garden space, new playground for children of all abilities, a pedestrian bridge over Clover Creek, new shelter and expanded room to play. There will be live entertainment, food and fun and games for children and adults. Hope to see you there: 12601 Addison St SW.