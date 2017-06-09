Pierce College welcomes Shaunta Hyde as 2017 commencement speaker

Pierce College is proud to announce Shaunta Hyde, managing director of community relations for Alaska Airlines, as this year’s commencement speaker. Hyde is a Pacific Northwest aviation professional, leading community relations and charitable giving in the continental United States, collaborating with civic leaders and organizations that affect Alaska Airlines.

Prior to joining Alaska Airlines, she was the director of global aviation policy for The Boeing Company, and manager of government affairs, where she worked for 12 years developing strategies to shape national and international public policy to support aviation growth and business goals.

Before joining Boeing in 2002, Hyde worked for The Metropolitan King County Council and served as a government relations manager for the King County Executive.

Hyde earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Seattle University, an Executive MBA from the University of Washington Michael G. Foster School of Business, and she is also a graduate of the World Public Affairs Institute. She holds a governor-appointed position and serves as the Chair to the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges, and is also a member of the International Association of Women in Aviation.

Hyde is looking forward to speaking to the Class of 2017 during commencement at the Tacoma Dome on June 16. “I want Pierce College graduates to rejoice in their accomplishments,” Hyde said. “I also want to share how important it is to notice and seize everyday opportunities and blessings, and to uplift other people along the way. I say this with a certain level of humility, because Pierce graduates have already learned and given so many life lessons. What a joy to celebrate with them!”

Story reprinted, with permission, from Pierce News website.