Creating Sustainable Funding for Your Nonprofit Seminar

Submitted by Benevon

In this highly engaging overview of the Benevon Model, you will learn how to implement this systematic process for engaging and developing relationships with mission-focused individual donors. Learn to implement mission-focused, permission-based fundraising, how to make your organization more visible in your community, and how to identify and cultivate individual donors who are passionate about your mission.

• Date: Thursday, June 22, 2017

• Time: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

• Location: The Salvation Army Tacoma Corps, 1110 S Puget Sound Ave, Tacoma, WA 98405

• RSVP: www.benevon.com/intros/register-tacoma

• Cost: Free to attend; please RSVP as space is limited

• Who Should Attend: Key organizational leadership, including board members, executive director or CEO, development director, and volunteers

• Questions: Contact Bianca Galam at 206-428-2150 or bianca@benevon.com.

Benevon trains and coaches nonprofit organizations to implement a mission-based system for raising sustainable funding from individual donors. This system ends the suffering about fundraising and builds passionate and committed lifelong donors. The Benevon Model was developed by founder Terry Axelrod, author of seven books and several DVDs, including her most recent book, The Benevon Model: A Step-by-Step Guide to Getting it Right. For more information, please visit www.benevon.com.