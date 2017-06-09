TACOMA, WA—The 5th Annual Marymount Motorcycle Week is preparing yet another great exhibit for the week of June 12-18. The show will feature almost 200 vintage motorcycles and give the public an exclusive look into the world of motorcycling in the Pacific Northwest and beyond. Attendees will have a chance to not only view the special motorcycle exhibition, but also enjoy the famous LeMay Collections at Marymount’s hundreds of vintage automobiles and memorabilia.

This year, Harley Davidson motorcycles will proudly be displayed as the feature marque. With a wonderful display of unique, eclectic and rare, Marymount Motorcycle week is sure to have something for everyone. This year’s schedule of events includes fun events throughout the week, including: a Women’s Wednesday discussion featuring panel discussions with the Rainier Ravens, the Lady Riders of Western Washington and several other groups of women enthusiasts; motorcycle soccer, AHRMA Vintage Trials, a special performance by the Seattle Cossacks, a Father’s Day BBQ and more! This event is a great time for the entire family, especially all the dad’s for Father’s Day.

General admission for the event is $15 per person, and Father’s Day admission for dad’s set at $10. Tickets are available now and day of the show. For more information on where to purchase tickets and a complete schedule of events, visit www.lemaymarymount.org/marymount-motorcycle-week/.