TNT: Serious questions persist over fatal Lakewood-Fife police siege

A deadly 2013 standoff involving Lakewood and Fife police lives on in the form of a federal lawsuit. For now, the only certainty is that the Lakewood commander who oversaw the siege shouldn’t have sat on a panel that reviewed it.

Read more: Serious questions persist over fatal Lakewood-Fife police siege | The News Tribune

  1. Nothing surprises me anymore with the handling of Lakewood PD. Mike Zaro was not the most qualified person for Asst. Chief & now Chief of LPD. Moral is low & the citizen’s complaints go unheeded.
    I feel bad for the victims of these two stories. We used to hold our PD in the highest esteem when Larry Saunders was chief. Too bad most of his programs have been deleted.
    I know Andie Estes; I worked with him @ LPD> He was admired for his integrity & straightforwardness; no wonder Fife wanted him.

