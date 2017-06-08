Steilacoom Receives a special thanks for Japanese Knotweed Eradication

Submitted by Peter C Franklin

The Town of Steilacoom was recognized by the Pierce County Noxious Weed Board and the Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed Council for the hard work committed to the eradication of invasive Japanese knotweed from the Town of Steilacoom.

The boards also thanked Nancy Henderson for her leadership and energy to organize the efforts. Volunteers posted another first in a town that boasts many firsts: the first to eradicate the invasive weed.