The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Steilacoom Receives a special thanks for Japanese Knotweed Eradication

By 1 Comment

Submitted by Peter C Franklin

The Town of Steilacoom was recognized by the Pierce County Noxious Weed Board and the Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed Council for the hard work committed to the eradication of invasive Japanese knotweed from the Town of Steilacoom.

Members of Pierce County Noxious Weed Board and Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed Council thank Nancy Henderson and the Town of Steilacoom

The boards also thanked Nancy Henderson for her leadership and energy to organize the efforts. Volunteers posted another first in a town that boasts many firsts: the first to eradicate the invasive weed.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Comments

  1. Congratulations to the volunteers and to Nancy for her leadership. Good and important work!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *