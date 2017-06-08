Steilacoom Is First Again

Submitted by Janet Spingath

On June 8, 2017 the Pierce County Noxious Weed Control Board and the Chambers – Clover Creek Watershed Council (C-CCWC) surprised Nancy Henderson at the Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom 7:00 am meeting to acknowledge another first for Steilacoom. Nancy was recognized for being a key leader in Steilacoom’s efforts to rid the community of Japanese knotweed; one of the world’s most invasive plants.

Originally introduced in the 19th century as a landscaping ornamental, knotweed has escaped and is often spread by just a fragment of root soil. it becomes a tenacious invader in any sunny moist area crowding out all other vegetation, degrading wildlife habitat and even busting through small cracks in sidewalks or driveways. Controlling this weed requires a diligent and lengthy campaign with a multi-pronged strategy; Steilacoom was recognized for doing just that!

Janet Spingath president of C-CCWC and Debbie Ringler of the PC Noxious Weed Control Board presented a plaque to Nancy, the Kiwanians and the City of Steilacoom that reads:

“A special thanks from the Pierce County Noxious Weed Board and the Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed Council to the Citizens of Steilacoom, the Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom, and a very special thanks to Nancy Henderson for her leadership and energy in coordinating the hard work of many to eradicate invasive Japanese knotweed from the town of Steilacoom. The citizens of Steilacoom should be proud of being good stewards of their watershed.”

Once again, Steilacoom has taken leadership by voluntarily coming together to rid their town of this invasive noxious weed. Hopefully, Steilacoom’s efforts may encourage other communities to keep it up by working to control all 153 noxious weeds listed for the state of Washington. Find out more about these plant bullies on Pierce County’s Noxious Weed Control Board website at www.piercecountyweedboard.org/index.php