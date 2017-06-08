Steilacoom High School Chamber Choir to perform June 12 at Christ Lutheran

Submitted by Jerry Dunlap

During the 2016-2017 school year, the Steilacoom High School Chamber Choir performed at numerous choir events. They were awarded first place at the 2016 Washington State Solo and Ensemble Competition. The Chamber Choir was invited to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City in April.

The Chamber Choir’s final performance for this school year will be Monday, June 12 at Christ Lutheran Church beginning at 7:00 pm. Christ Lutheran is located at 8211 112th Street SW in Lakewood. Community members are welcome to attend. There is no admission cost. The performance is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Clover Park. The Kiwanis Club donated funds to assist in the choir’s travel expenses.