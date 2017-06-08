Matilda is Pet of the Week

Featured Pet Matilda would love to meet you. The five-year-old Mastiff mix is looking for a home where she can get the TLC she’s always wanted.

As a middle-aged lady, Matilda is somewhat set in her ways and needs a home without small animals or children under age 10. But a benefit of her maturity is her relaxed demeanor — our resident couch potato would love nothing more than to laze around with her people.

Matilda came to the shelter as a stray so not much is known about her previous life, and she’d benefit from a family willing to remind her of the basics of leash walking and other finer points. The Mastiff mix does have a medical waiver — please ask staff for more information about her further treatment plan. We know that in the right home, Matilda will bloom into a beloved and loyal friend. Please come see what she has to offer today. #A516093. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.