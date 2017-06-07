TCC Commencement Comes Home

When TCC’s Class of 2017 gathers for the first on-campus Commencement in decades June 17, they’ll hear from an alumnus who helped plan the space. Simbarashe (Simba) Change, a Tacoma Community College and Pacific Lutheran University graduate who currently works as a derivatives analyst for Russell Investments, helped plan the recently completed Health and Wellness Center Addition when he was a TCC student from 2011 – 2013.

Simba’s Story

An international student from Zimbabwe, Change maintained a 3.94 GPA while throwing himself into college activities and winning numerous awards, including the Outstanding International Student of the Year award in 2011, the Ellen Pinto Outstanding Student of the Year Award in 2013, and the nationally competitive Jack Kent Cooke Scholarship in 2013. Like many students, however, he endured severe financial hardship during his time at TCC. Without help from the partial tuition waiver program in place at the time, Change would have been forced to drop out of school and return to Zimbabwe.

As the Associated Students of TCC’s Vice President of Finance, Change helped plan the Wellness Center expansion that would double the size of Building 20. He and his fellow students envisioned a space that would have something to offer all students – a first-class gym and fitness center, but also quiet corners where people could study and de-stress.

“A Wellness Center encapsulates more than what people imagine as fitness,” said Change. “We imagined wellness to be fitness of the mind, as well as fitness of the body.”

Commencement Details

Place: Tacoma Community College Building 20

Time: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17

Cost: Free

Tickets: Because seating is limited, each graduate is given 4 guest tickets to distribute. The event will be live-streamed to an overflow seating area at the site, as well as online.

Parking: Free parking is available on campus