The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Public meeting notice: Dekoven Drive improvements

By Leave a Comment

A public meeting is planned for Thursday (June 8) from 6 to 7 p.m. to learn about a planned traffic calming project on Dekoven Drive. Compact roundabouts will be installed on Dekoven at 100th Street and Meadow Road/Brook Lane to improve safety and reduce car speeds. The project will also include improvements to signage, striping and marking. Construction is estimated to start in September.

The meeting is at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW in the Lakewood Towne Center. Contact: Jon Howe, Associate Civil Engineer, (253) 983-7847 jhowe@cityoflakewood.us

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *