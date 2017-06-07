Public meeting notice: Dekoven Drive improvements

A public meeting is planned for Thursday (June 8) from 6 to 7 p.m. to learn about a planned traffic calming project on Dekoven Drive. Compact roundabouts will be installed on Dekoven at 100th Street and Meadow Road/Brook Lane to improve safety and reduce car speeds. The project will also include improvements to signage, striping and marking. Construction is estimated to start in September.

The meeting is at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW in the Lakewood Towne Center. Contact: Jon Howe, Associate Civil Engineer, (253) 983-7847 jhowe@cityoflakewood.us