Submitted by Alice Dionne

Only a few weeks left to register for the Pierce County Master Gardener’s 3rd Annual Summer Workshop – From the Ground and Up – featuring several speakers and topics on gardening.

Workshop is held on Saturday, June 24th, from 8am-3:30pm at Franklin Pierce High School and Farm. Cost $40 includes boxed lunch. For more information visit our website www.piercemg.wsu.edu/ or see attached flyer. To register online go to bpt.me/2729540.