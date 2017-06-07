House Fire Under Investigation

At 11:51 a.m., West Pierce Fire & Rescue was dispatched to a residential fire at the 6600 block of 52nd Avenue West. Crews arrived to find a detached garage on fire with heavy smoke coming from the structure. The smoke was dark and orange in color at times. Police notified WPFR crews this was a known drug house, but the contents involved in the fire are unknown.

Due to the color of the smoke, firefighters were directed to use extreme caution and limit personnel who gained access to the building. All firefighters who had been inside the structure or in the smoke were required to be decontaminated before leaving the scene.

The owners of the property were not in the garage at the time of the incident, nor were there any injuries during the event. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Pierce County Fire Marshal’s Office.