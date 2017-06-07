Bates: Machinist instructor named to advisory board of industry accrediting body

The National Institute for Metalworking Skills (NIMS) has selected Bates Technical College Machinist program instructor Steve Rose to serve on the advisory council. NIMS, the manufacturing industry’s certification body, sets industry skills standards, certifies individual skills against the standards, and accredits training programs that meet NIMS quality requirements.

Dean of Instruction Andrea Samuels said, “Steve Rose was invited to serve on the board because he is a respected and well-known subject matter expert in this field. His participation makes a big impact on the future of manufacturing within our nation. Training programs and companies countrywide currently use NIMS, but it is still relatively new in the Northwest. We are honored that Steve is helping to blaze the trail for our region,” she said.

The council helps NIMS develop, review and maintain its standards and NIMS-accredited education programs. It is made up of subject matter experts who come from industry, education and related associations. The college is currently in the self-study process to become NIMS-accredited.

Congratulations, Steve!

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.