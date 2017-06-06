University Place to host popular Duck Daze parade on June 3

The City of University Place 17th Annual Duck Daze parade and festivities will take place on June 3 beginning at 10 a.m. The parade will start at the corner of 27th Street and Bridgeport Way and proceed south to 37th Street before ending at Market Square.

“This event gives us an opportunity to celebrate our wonderful community and to share the fun with our neighbors in other parts of the region,” said Mayor Javier Figueroa. “We welcome everyone to join us and to get a little silly, have fun and enjoy all that University Place has to offer.”

The procession of bands, scout troops, businesses and other proud “ducks” will be part of a day of special events in University Place. Following the parade, hot rods will be on display in Windmill Village as part of the annual UPTown Cruisin’ Association and American Legion Post 138 Car Show. Owners of vintage, classic, hot rod, tuner, modern cars and motorcycles are invited to participate. Drive-ins are welcome and no reservations are required. The entry fee is only $20 per vehicle and applications are available through the City of U.P. website at www.CityofUP.com. Awards will be presented at 2:30 p.m.

In previous years, the UPTown Cruisin’ Association has donated proceeds from the event to fund the clock in Homestead Park, scholarships for students from Curtis High School interested in the automotive industry, Families Unlimited Network and U.P. Community Supported Parks & Recreation programs, the American Legion Service Officers fund to help local veterans in need and the U.P. Veterans Flag Plaza project.

The West Pierce Fire & Rescue Headquarters, Station 31 will host an Open House during the festivities as well from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is invited to enjoy refreshments, temporary tattoos and a watermelon eating contest. There will also be helmet and life jacket fittings for children. The cost is $14 for life jackets, $7 for bike helmets and $10 for multi-sport helmets. The child must be present and cash is required. Visitors to the fire station can also give back to the community by bringing non-perishable food donations for local area food banks or by taking a few minutes to donate blood in the Blood Mobile.

For the latest news on the Duck Daze parade and festivities, visit www.CityofUP.com, @DuckDaze on Facebook or follow us on Twitter @CityofUPWA.