Pierce Transit seeks comment on proposed SHUTTLE fare changes

The public is invited to attend a hearing to comment on proposed changes to Pierce Transit’s SHUTTLE fares. The hearing will be part of the Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners’ meeting on Monday, June 12. The meeting begins at 4 p.m. at Pierce Transit’s Training Center, Rainier Room, 3720 – 96th St. SW, Lakewood.

In December 2015 the Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners approved a plan to incrementally change SHUTTLE fares until they are at parity with fixed-route rates (currently at $2.00 per ride). Pierce Transit currently has some of the lowest paratransit (SHUTTLE) fares in the region, with King County Metro currently at $1.75 per ride, and Community Transit (Snohomish County) at $2.25 per ride. Under ADA law, transit agencies may charge up to twice the fixed-route fare for a comparable SHUTTLE trip.

Current and proposed SHUTTLE fares are as follows:

CATEGORY / CURRENT / PROPOSED

SHUTTLE Cash Fare / $1.25 / $1.75

SHUTTLE One-Ride Tickets * / $1.25 / $1.75

SHUTTLE Monthly Pass / $45 / $63

* Certified Human Service Agencies may purchase one-ride tickets. One-ride tickets are not available to the general public.

All other fares would remain the same. If adopted, the new rates would go into effect on Sept. 1, 2017.

While considering a SHUTTLE fare increase, Pierce Transit is also putting plans in place for new technology that will provide SHUTTLE users with many new benefits, including:

The ability for customers to confirm their ride(s) 24 hours a day, seven days a week (currently only possible from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

24 hours a day, seven days a week (currently only possible from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.) The option to receive a confirmation call the night before the ride;

the night before the ride; The ability to check on the status of a ride via voice system, without having to wait on hold for a dispatcher; and

via voice system, without having to wait on hold for a dispatcher; and The option to receive an alert when the SHUTTLE vehicle is on the way to pick them up.

The new features are expected to be available by early 2018.

Registered SHUTTLE customers may arrange transportation to and from the hearing by calling SHUTTLE at 253.581.8000 (option 1, then option 2) from one to five days in advance of the hearing. An interpreter for the hearing impaired will be provided upon request with a minimum notice of five days.

The hearing at the Pierce Transit Training Center is served by local Pierce Transit bus routes 3, 4 and 48. Riders may find times for those routes at piercetransit.org or by calling 253.581.8000.

Those who cannot attend the public hearing may call Customer Service at 253.581.8000, option 1, to register their comments with a Customer Service Representative. Comments may also be submitted via e-mail or by mail to:

ATTN: Rob Andresen-Tenace, SHUTTLE Program

Pierce Transit

PO Box 99070

Lakewood, WA 98496-0070