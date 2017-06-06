Pierce County Library System’s 2016 Annual Report to the Community

People of all ages learned and enjoyed at Pierce County Library System in 2016. In our 20 libraries and online, you and your neighbors made 5.7 million visits—far surpassing 2015 visits of 4.4 million.

From significant increases in downloading e-books, audiobooks, videos and music to children and adults reading 14 million minutes during Summer Reading, you, your family, and your neighbors repeatedly used the services of your Pierce County Library.

Thanks to input from more than 20 community leaders and nearly 12,000 responses from individuals, we created a Strategic Framework and Plan in 2016. The plan outlines steps for the Library System to enhance services and offer new programs to spark successes for Pierce County residents’ pursuit of learning, enjoying, and connecting as a community.

As we move through 2017, with an eye on 2018+, we are taking a significant look at our budget outlook, which shows the Library’s operating costs increasing faster than revenues. At the same time, the Library System is assessing its aging buildings.

Please see our 2016 Annual Report to the Community, which outlines how we helped your community this past year. Thank you for continuing to choose Pierce County Library for your learning, enjoyment, and community!