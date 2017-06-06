Letter: Thank you Lakewood Police Officer

By Jason Hawken

With all the negative news nowadays about police, I figured I would give the Lakewood Police Department a well-deserved complement. I saw a Lakewood Police officer today do something that deserves a pat on the back. He was replacing the locks on the door for an elderly citizen who was having problems with her kids and grandkids. Seems they come as they please and take items out of the home. I know the officer paid for this with his own money. I’m not sure who he is but please pass on my compliments to him.