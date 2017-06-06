Harrison Prepartory student first from CPSD to attend Berklee College of Music

LAKEWOOD, WASH.— Harrison Preparatory School (Harrison Prep) senior Charlotte Brown-Frillmann was recently accepted to Berklee College of Music in Boston, and will begin her studies in music therapy and voice in fall 2017.

“I’m very excited to be the first student from CPSD to attend Berklee College of Music. I’m very grateful to my music teacher, Mr. Harris, and to all my teachers and administrators for their support,” said Brown-Frillmann. Brown-Frillmann’s first semester will be spent in Valencia, Spain, as part of a study-away program.

“Charlotte is an outstanding student and a talented singer, and we are very proud of her acceptance to Berklee College of Music,” said Harrison Prep principal Kevin Rupprecht.

“In addition to having a high level of artistic proficiency all the way around, Charlotte embodies and exhibits the IB Learner Profile Traits in ways becoming of an artist and the arts community,” stated Harrison Prep’s choral music instructor Ryan Harris.

“She has shown passion for all of our arts programs, risk-taking in self-expression, appreciation of others’ artwork, and a work ethic that makes one want to share the studio, rehearsal space or stage with her. We are delighted that Charlotte will continue her education at Berklee,” said Harris.

According to the Berklee College of Music website, “For more than half a century, the college has evolved to reflect the state of the art of music and the music business, leading the way with the world’s first baccalaureate studies in jazz, rock, electric guitar, film scoring, songwriting, turntables, electronic production, and more than a dozen other genres and fields of study.

With a diverse and talented student body representing 96 countries, and alumni who have collectively won more than 250 Grammys and Latin Grammys, Berklee is the world’s premier learning lab for the music of today—and tomorrow.”

Harrison Preparatory School is a World International Baccalaureate School in Clover Park School District for students in grades six through 12.