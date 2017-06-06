Communities In Schools Receive Grants from Greater Tacoma Community Foundation

Submitted by Dave O’Keeffe

Local Communities In Schools affiliates are pleased to announce they have received at total of $47,500 in funding for the next year from the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation to support the Communities In Schools model of site coordination which integrates a variety of supports for students to help them overcome academic and non-academic barriers to learning in Lakewood, Peninsula, Puyallup and Tacoma Schools.

“Communities In Schools works directly inside schools to help those students whose ability to come to school is often jeopardized by hardships, the loss of a loved one, poverty, or lack of housing”, explains Lakewood Director, Dave O’Keeffe. “Our staff connects students with the resources they need to thrive, whether it’s helping them get new shoes or clean clothes that spark self-confidence, school supplies, academic support after school, emotional support to overcome trauma or building one-to-one relationships with a caring adult.”

This investment will make it possible for children living in low income households and/or are facing other academic obstacles to receive extra support to succeed in school and graduate with the skill sets needed for a bright, successful future where they can THRIVE.

About Communities In Schools in Lakewood: Our team of diverse, positive leaders have provided case-managed support for 192 students this year at Clover Park High School, Lochburn Middle School, Four Heroes and Tillicum Elementary Schools. Our services are aimed at keeping students in school, eliminating barriers to success and opening doors of opportunity. More information about Communities In Schools of Lakewood can be found at www.lakewood.ciswa.org