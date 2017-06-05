Superintendent Column: Looking back, looking ahead

By Debbie LeBeau

June is a wonderful month in the school year, as we celebrate our graduates, and think of the academic and personal growth they take with them from their time in Clover Park School District. It’s a time for us to reflect on what we’ve accomplished in the past school year, and celebrate our successes.

Here are some of the highlights of my year as your superintendent:

At the close of the 2016 school year, our high school graduation rate skyrocketed 13.3 percentage points;

Seven Clover Park School District schools were named 2016 Schools of Distinction: Tyee Park, Lake Louise, Carter Lake and Evergreen Elementary Schools, Mann and Woodbrook Middle Schools and Harrison Preparatory School;

Lakeview Hope Academy earned a 2016 Washington Achievement Award for closing the achievement gap among black students;

Open Doors held its first winter awarding of diplomas ceremony, with 14 students celebrating the completion of the program’s graduation requirements;

The district celebrated 75 successful, first year teachers and their mentors who participated in our Beginning Educator Support Team (BEST) program;

Our community relations and graphic design team received Awards of Excellence and Best in Category for the district’s annual report to the community from the Washington School Public Relations Association.

These were just a few high points of my year; what were the highlights for you and your family?

Thank you for partnering with us this year in creating promising futures for all students. We’ll see you in August, when a new school year begins, full of new challenges and opportunities for success.