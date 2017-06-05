The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Council June 6 meeting agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 (6:30 p.m.). Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of May 16, 2017
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #105066 – #105073 in the amount of $145,403.27 and Payroll Checks #105182 – #105188 in the amount of $223,215.95
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #105193 – #105258 in the amount of $244,037.42 and Manual Check #105181 in the amount of $6,718.00
    4. Interlocal Cooperation Agreement for Multijurisdictional Specialty Teams in Pierce County (AB 2801)
    5. Request to Set a Public Hearing, Six-Year T.I.P. (AB 2802)
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. Public Hearing
    1. Shoreline Substantial Development Permit Steilacoom Ferry Landing (AB 2800)
  6. Action Items
    1. Shoreline Substantial Development Permit Steilacoom Ferry Landing (AB 2800)
  7. New Items
    1. Fee Resolution for Temporary Use Permits (AB 2803) (Resolution #1152) (*)
  8. Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council

