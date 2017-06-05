Steilacoom Town Council June 6 meeting agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 (6:30 p.m.). Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of May 16, 2017
- Approval of Payroll Checks #105066 – #105073 in the amount of $145,403.27 and Payroll Checks #105182 – #105188 in the amount of $223,215.95
- Approval of Claims Checks #105193 – #105258 in the amount of $244,037.42 and Manual Check #105181 in the amount of $6,718.00
- Interlocal Cooperation Agreement for Multijurisdictional Specialty Teams in Pierce County (AB 2801)
- Request to Set a Public Hearing, Six-Year T.I.P. (AB 2802)
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Public Hearing
- Shoreline Substantial Development Permit Steilacoom Ferry Landing (AB 2800)
- Action Items
- Shoreline Substantial Development Permit Steilacoom Ferry Landing (AB 2800)
- New Items
- Fee Resolution for Temporary Use Permits (AB 2803) (Resolution #1152) (*)
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
