Raising Money with Entertainment – Private Concerts

Submitted by Don Doman

In the early days of Tacoma, people entertained themselves and their neighbors with private concerts in their homes, or local churches. Often the concert produced a profit, which was given back to the community. These concerts are still going on.

The Rotary Club of Tacoma #8, one of the oldest Rotary clubs in the world has been around since February 1910. Early civic minded goals were improving roads, fostering good government, the promotion of Tacoma city interests, and supporting Tacoma’s baseball team. Things haven’t changed too much.

Most of the Rotary clubs in our area where started by Tacoma Rotary and those clubs frequently work together. Lakewood Rotary and the Rotary Club of Tacoma join together for fun as well as for community benefit. On Valentine’s Day the two clubs gathered at Ted Brown Music for a concert by local songstress, Jenny Shotwell. Members of both clubs had seen Jenny perform at the Harlequin in Olympia in the 1960’s musical revue, “Sixties Chicks” and loved her voice.

Jenny is a piano and voice teacher. Together with her accompanist Jeff Caldwell, Staff Accompanist at the University of Puget Sound they performed for over an hour. To read more about the event visit: www.nwadventures.us/Valentine-Concert-2017.html. Previous entertainment outings resulted in the purchase of thousands of diapers for young families dependent on the Emergency Food Network. For this event, over sixty people attended the Valentine concert and raised enough funds to provide $285 to Nourish! (FISH Food Banks). A check was presented Saturday evening to board members Debra Irwin and Mike Mowat. Another check for $250 will soon be presented to Whitney Grisaffi, president of Ted Brown Music, for the Ted Brown Music Outreach, a nonprofit program that helps ensure everyone gets to experience the joy of music by putting instruments in the hands of young musicians. Ted Brown Music works with local school districts to help support and grow their music programs, offering free instrument pickup and delivery from school and providing complimentary services at school music events.

Members of Lakewood Rotary and the Rotary Club of Tacoma #8 are already working on several ideas for their next fun night out, that will both entertain and raise funds for our community.