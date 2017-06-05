Pierce College Puyallup hosts 50th Anniversary Family Fun Day June 10

The Pierce College District invites all employees, students and the community to help celebrate 50 years of quality education on June 10 as we host an afternoon full of fun for the whole family at our Puyallup campus.

The festivities will take place from noon to 3 p.m. outside the College Center building, with plenty of games, food, giveaways and entertainment for all ages. There will be a number of bounce houses ready to go for the little ones, along with a petting zoo, face painting, balloon animals and other surprises and activities taking place throughout the afternoon.

In honor of the college’s 50 years, we will be serving hotdogs, chips, beverages and ice cream for $ .50 apiece throughout the day!

The day will serve as the capstone event for the college’s year-long 50th anniversary celebrations. Come out to this free family event and help us celebrate 50 years as we look ahead to the next 50 and beyond!

As part of the festivities, the college will also hold a celebration on Friday, June 9, to remove a time capsule that was installed 25 years ago, and to install a new one to be opened after the next 50 years. Come out to the Gaspard Administration Building atrium from 3-4 pm for the unveiling of the time capsule and for cake and refreshments.

Story reprinted, with permission, from Pierce News website.