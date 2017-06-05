Lakewood’s CHOICE Unveils new Strategic Plan at June 7 meeting

Submitted by James Leet, Lakewood’s Choice

It’s time to celebrate. Why? Lakewood’s CHOICE prevention coalition has been busy. With what? This Wednesday, we’ll finally get to show you why we’ve been so busy. We’re excited to unveil our new Strategic Plan.

On Wednesday June 7 at 1pm at the Lakewood Boys & Girls Club Lakewood’s CHOICE will be sharing the outcome of months of meetings, data review, and strategic planning. This will be a time to celebrate all the hard work and excitedly look into the future to see the impact we can have together for youth! As a coalition of people, we all play a part in our plan. Whether it’s bringing a meal to a parenting class, leading a coffee talk, or creating our strategic plan: Everyone is important!

See you June 7th 1:00pm at Lakewood Boys & Girls Club! Appetizers & refreshments will be served.

Re-Published with permission. See original post at the Lakewood’s Choice website.