JBLM mortar firing announcement

Soldiers from an element of U.S. Army Special Operation Command stationed at JBLM, is scheduled to conduct artillery training with 60mm, 81mm and 120mm mortars, during the above identified timeframe. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning at 6:30 a.m., Tuesday through midnight June 16. Expect mortar training during the daytime and nighttime hours.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.