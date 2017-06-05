Dekoven Drive public meeting, June 8

A public meeting is planned for Thursday, June 8 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Lakewood City Hall in council chambers for people to learn about a planned traffic calming project on Dekoven Drive.

Compact roundabouts will be installed on Dekoven at 100th Street and Meadow Road/Brook Lane to improve safety and reduce car speeds. The project will also include improvements to signage, striping and marking. Construction is estimated to start in September.

For more information contact: Jon Howe, Associate Civil Engineer, (253) 983-7847 jhowe@ cityoflakewood.us