TNT: Jury to decide if Lakewood police chief unjustly ordered unarmed man shot

A federal judge has refused to dismiss a civil-rights lawsuit brought by relatives of a Fife man who was shot dead by police as he clutched his 4-year-old son. The family of Leonard Thomas contends Lakewood police and other Pierce County law enforcement agencies acted unjustly during the 2013 incident and its aftermath.
Read more: Jury to decide if Lakewood police chief unjustly ordered unarmed man shot | The News Tribune
Comments
Joseph Boyle says
Sad? Yes, a man was shot to death. A small boy is now fatherless and has to live with the tragedy and drama created by his father for the rest of his life.
Avoidable? Yes, the man who died could have avoided the shooting action by complying the first time when orders were issued to release his son.
The father violated the simple principle I have frequently written about, “Comply or Die”.
In the meantime, law enforcement is under a money grab attack based on a Monday morning quarterback action from the family and lawyers.
Let’s face it. If law enforcement had not taken action and small boy had been harmed or killed by his father, the lawyers would be launching a money grab attack anyway. Law enforcement would have been criticized for not making the shot.
While the criminal suspect may have been unarmed, it is not hard to imagine knives, guns, bats inside the house that can be used as weapons. It is not hard to imagine the suspect using his son as a human shield. It is not difficult to imagine the suspect harming or killing his son with his bare hands.
Please do not waste any time trying to tell me that could never happen. I retired from a law enforcement career. I know better.
I worked an incident in Lakewood years ago. Every time I drive by the site, I am reminded of what happened there.
Adding to my memory, from now on, every time I drive the Lakewood Drive SW / Orchard corridor, I will be forced to ask myself, “Why was SWAT not available when I needed them to make the same kind of shot? Had they been there in place and ready to go, a beautiful little girl would still be alive today. No, she is gone. She was killed in a scenario similar to the scenario lawyers are making ready to argue about.
No matter what decision is made by law enforcement, doing their job is a no win either way unless a judge and jury elects to decide the case based on common sense and the law, rather than succumbing to the emotion connected to officer involved shootings and the word militaristic.
Shoot or don’t shoot? At least this time it was the alleged non-compliant, drunken criminal who died instead of an innocent young child.
Comply or Die. It would have been so simple.
Joseph Boyle
AR says
Such a difficult call…but I side with the police…as you said
“comply or die” …. They were left
With no other choice.
David Anderson says
Joe,
This past April 26 you wrote in this publication concerning the use of force by an officer: “there is a review system in place to make certain the force was an appropriate application in terms of the kind of force, the amount of force and the timing of the force.”
That review – in this case a review by jury – is now to take place.
The reason being a federal judge has ruled there is evidence enough to believe “that police violated the Constitution and their own internal policies when they used armored vehicles, explosives and a sniper to kill an unarmed man wanted for misdemeanor assault.”
Joe, you underscored the importance of what is now happening, albeit via the court, when you wrote on April 26: “The review process is designed to either confirm the use of force was lawful or to uncover any improper use of force. If the use of force is not appropriate or lawful, then consequences will follow in the form of retraining, investigation, suspension, or termination depending on the total circumstances of the individual case.”
But now, now that the police department is in fact to be reviewed, you decidedly take a position that suggests it unnecessary with statements you make like: (1) “the man who died could have avoided”; (2) “the father violated”; and (3) “law enforcement is under a money grab attack.”
The fact of the matter is Joe, evidence (and evidence matters does it not in police investigations?) has led “a federal judge (to) refuse to dismiss a civil-rights lawsuit against two Pierce County police departments and a multi-department SWAT team after finding evidence that police violated the Constitution and their own internal policies when they used armored vehicles, explosives and a sniper to kill an unarmed man wanted for misdemeanor assault.”
“Evidence” – there’s that word again, one often repeated by Rothstein (the judge) in the TNT article – “weighed against the contention of the cities of Fife and Lakewood that the shooting was justified.”
While you may not like the term “militaristic” Joe, neither does Rothstein. In the 29-page order, the judge “rebuked the contention that Thomas was a threat to anyone or that the situation required a militarized response.”
“After reviewing hundreds of pages of pleadings, depositions and exhibits, Rothstein found that it is ‘undisputed that no officer heard Leonard make any threats to harm himself, his child or any officer, and no officer saw Leonard with a weapon.’
“Moreover, the judge found evidence to support the family’s claim that the Lakewood Police Department whitewashed its review of the shooting.
“Rothstein found ‘there is direct or circumstantial evidence to support a jury’s finding that (the child) was not in imminent danger of serious injury’ when the SWAT team blew the door and shot the family dog four times with a shotgun.”
Evidence.
Not “a money grab attack.”
Evidence.
Stand down Joe.
Joseph Boyle says
Mr. Anderson,
I understand what you are trying to say. I do have 3 points I wish to focus on for further consideration.
1. Failure to comply is what pushed law enforcement down the path where use of force was required. Had the subject complied, there would have been no use of force. No one ever wants to admit that.
2. No one, including the Federal Judge knows what was going on in the subject’s mind. What we do know is the subject had a hostage and appeared to be attempting to take the hostage back into the building according to news reports.
3. If the hostage had been a friend, family member of mine or me and the hostage taker was going to force the hostage back into the building, I would want SWAT to do their job by making the shot in an effort to protect the hostage. As a hostage, I would not want to be forced back into a building with a subject.
While we have no way of knowing if the subject would have injured or killed his son, we do know he was in the process of making a string of bad decisions starting with the domestic violence crimes. What makes anyone think he was not capable of making one more bad decision which would lead to the injury or death of the young boy?
Now the entire matter goes to court where they can argue about all kinds of issues such if the SWAT Team drove the right kind of vehicle. Maybe a VW Bug would have made the critics happier. The Love Bug is certainly less militaristic, but they are not bullet resistant like professional military vehicles. Is anyone interested in protecting our police from being shot? That is why law enforcement acquires excess military equipment.
We should all remember that all parties are innocent until proven guilty. The concept applies to Mr. Leonard Thomas and law enforcement as well.
It is my hope the judge and jury will consider all the evidence without clouding their minds with prejudice and emotion to put themselves in a position to make an intelligent decision based on the law and common sense.
Joseph Boyle
David Anderson says
No, I don’t think you know what I’m trying to say. Here’s why:
1. In your initial opinion expressed on this matter you referenced nothing at all that concerned reasonable doubt that the police acted within protocol regardless of the alleged behavior of the individual who died. The evidence, Joe, that is taking this case to the jury has to do with the potential wrongdoing on the enforcement side. To use your own words, “No one ever wants to admit that.” Certainly, it appears you don’t.
2. As to your point number two, please reread my response above as you are reiterating the fault as lying with Thomas and the case concerns the police.
3. Same as with number one and two and every other paragraph you write by way of response.
Then, then, to further undermine your position, you fairly well denigrate and trivialize whatever arguments might be put forth in the police department’s defense. “Maybe a VW Bug would have made the critics happier. The Love Bug is certainly less militaristic, but they are not bullet resistant like professional military vehicles.”
Really Joe?
“We should all remember that all parties are innocent until proven guilty. The concept applies to Mr. Leonard Thomas and law enforcement as well.”
Yes, let’s do that shall we?