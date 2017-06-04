Lakewood Farmers Market opening day: June 6

Join us this Tuesday for the opening day of the market, including a ribbon cutting at Enjoy live music, chef demonstrations and free canvas tote give aways.

Presented by St. Clare Hospital, the 2017 market will once again set up in the courtyard outside City Hall (6000 Main St. SW).

The market runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday, June 6 to Sept. 12.

New offerings include lavender by Forget me Not Farm, fresh eggs, homemade pasta and vegan and vegetarian food options from new vendor Rawk Star Creations, which makes raw-inspired food like an all organic cilantro-lime collard burrito made from collard greens wrapped around organic seasoned taco “meat” made from soaked walnuts and cashews, cabbage, carrots and dates.

Looking for a little spice? Try Yoli’s Dry Salsa, made by owner Veronica Lopez who has childhood memories of using this recipe to make salsa in her grandmother’s kitchen in Mexico.

Again this year we’ll be offering Healthy Bucks, thanks to the support of our market sponsors and partners CHI Fraciscan Health, St. Clare Hospital, WSECU, Click! Cable TV, Farmers Insurance, Whole Foods Market and Pierce County Planning and Land Services.

Children 16 years and under who come to the market will receive a “Healthy Buck” worth $2 of fruits or vegetables. Healthy Bucks can be picked up at the city’s market booth. There is a limit of one Healthy Buck per child, per market day.

Farmers will bring fresh produce and hand cut flowers for sale alongside local artists selling things like handmade bird houses. Have a sweet tooth? Try freshly popped kettle corn or homemade treats like breads and pies. Specialty beverages like beer from Four Horsemen Brewery and wine from Lakewood’s own Stina’s Cellars winery will also be available to sample and purchase.

Hungry for lunch? Sit outside and listen to live music on the WSECU stage while enjoying a range of culinary delights form area food trucks, making the market a premier lunch destination.

Stroll the market and soak in the sunshine while you enjoy a variety of ethnic foods like lemon grass chicken from Lumpia World or a burrito from Josefina’s Burrito Boy, Chinese food, Caribbean dishes or Latin American street food from Grit City Grub. Chances are when you’re done you’ll have spotted something you’ll want to take home for dinner – or dessert.

Is your child a budding entrepreneur? Then you’ll want to sign them up for Kid’s Day at the market Aug. 8. That’s when kids take over the market and experience hands-on what it takes to be an entrepreneur. That includes producing items, marketing and selling, interacting with customers and learning finances.

Can your child dance, sing, act or play an instrument? Sign them up to take the stage on Kid’s Day. Fill out a Kid’s Day application by July 30.

Other offerings at the market include blood pressure checks by market sponsor St. Clare Hospital; food desmontraions; and Mark Miller Massage has your neck and shoulders covered with onsite massages.

Looking for help identifying plants in your yard? Or maybe you want to learn more about Pacific Northwest gardening. Washington State University Master Gardeners will be there to answer questions.

Visit our Farmers Market page for a complete market schedule, including WIC and Senior WIC dates and vendor list.

And don’t forget to set a reminder on your calendar for Tuesdays at Towne Center.

Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program information.