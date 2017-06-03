Submitted by Learning Is ForEver

How will our record rainfall affect our state’s wildfire season? Will it decrease the damage to personal property and forest lands, or grow abundant underbrush setting us up for a more challenging year? Aaron Schmidt will give a presentation outlining the last 100 years of wildfire suppression; current forest conditions; and the key role of fires in our environment. Schmidt, from Washington’s Department of Natural Resources, began his firefighting career at age 16, worked his way through the ranks and now serves as Assistant Division Manager of Fire Operations in Olympia.

Date: Tuesday, June 6th

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Class Fee: $15.00

Location: PLU’s Morken Center, Room 103 – Parking Pass may be printed from our website.

Learning Is ForEver/LIFE offers this final class before summer break to active retirees in Pierce County. LIFE is a not for profit organization, affilated with the Center for Graduate Programs and Continuing Education at Pacific Lutheran University. LIFE is also associated with Road Scholar’s network of locally organized Lifelong Learning Institutes. Contact Learning Is ForEver’s Program Coordinator, Laura Stewart, at stewarla@plu.edu or 253.241.4166. www.plu.edu/liferoadscholar