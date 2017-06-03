Several I-5 night ramp closures slated from Olympia to Lakewood

Drivers using Interstate 5 between Olympia and Lakewood may encounter several night ramp closures during the week of June 5. The closures will allow Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews to conduct asphalt preservation work or guardrail repair.

9 p.m. Monday, June 5, through 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 6

Northbound I-5 exit to State Capitol/City Center (#105) will close.

9 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, through 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 7

Southbound I-5 exit to Martin Way (#109) will close.

9 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, through 4:30 a.m. Thursday, June 8

Northbound I-5 exit to Bridgeport Way (#125) and Bridgeport Way on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close.

9 p.m. Thursday, June 8, through 4:30 a.m. Friday, June 9

Southbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane (#123) will close.

Drivers may also encounter right lane closures near each exit.

