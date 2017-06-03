Register for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program

Vouchers are still available for eligible seniors who want to participate in the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.

The program provides low-income seniors with vouchers to purchase produce from participating farmers markets and roadside stands. Lakewood’s Farmers Market is one of the participants in the program.

Eligible applicants must live in Pierce County and be:

60 years old or older (55+ for Native American or Native Alaskan)

Able to pick up vouchers in person (Must show government-issued photo I.D.)

Low-income (below 185 percent poverty level – for one person that is a monthly income less than $1,859; for two people an income less than $2,504; and three people an income less than $3,148 a month)

Register by calling the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at 253-798-4600 or 800-562-0332 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. A case manager will ask questions about your household size and income.

If eligible you can pick up your vouchers from the Lakewood Farmers Market Tuesday, June 20 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW.

Voucher recipients must be prepared to show photo I.D. with a pre-printed date of birth (Washington State I.D. card or driver’s license, passport, or military I.D.) when they come to pick up their vouchers.

More information