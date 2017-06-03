Overnight closure of SR 167 near I-5 scheduled June 5 and 7 for HOV construction in Tacoma

TACOMA – Drivers who use State Route 167 (River Road) near Interstate 5 in Tacoma will need to use an alternate route during the overnight hours of Monday, June 5 and Wednesday, June 7.

Contractor crews building HOV lanes and a new northbound I-5 bridge across the Puyallup River will close SR 167 from 11 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. each following morning for paving. SR 167 drivers will be detoured using East Grandview Avenue, East 32nd Street and East Portland Avenue.

Additional ramp and lane closures are listed below. During the closures, signed detours will be in place.

Friday, June 2

Eastbound South 38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following day.

Saturday, June 3

Southbound I-5 ramp to westbound SR 16 will close from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Monday, June 5

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

East 27th Street/Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-705 and northbound SR 7 ramps to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Tuesday, June 6

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-705 and northbound SR 7 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Wednesday, June 7

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Northbound I-5 exit to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-705 to northbound I-5 and southbound I-705 to southbound SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Thursday, June 8

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Pacific Avenue ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Northbound SR 7 and southbound I-705 ramps to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-5 exit to SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Friday, June 9

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-705 to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Overnight single- and double-lane closures on both directions of I-5 between Port of Tacoma Road and the Tacoma Mall are scheduled multiple nights next week between the hours of 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following day. The work is weather dependent.

For regularly updated information for these projects, please visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.