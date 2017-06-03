CPSD plans schedule change for 2017-18 school year

LAKEWOOD, WASH.– Beginning with the 2017-18 school year, Clover Park School District will implement one-hour, late-starts most Wednesday mornings.



During this common time, certificated staff across the district will meet in grade level or department teams. They will review and analyze student data, revise teaching strategies and practices and collaborate to improve student achievement. Staff will also plan for additional time and support for students who need it, and enrichment for students who already are performing at grade level.

In May, families across the district received a letter from superintendent Debbie LeBeau and a calendar highlighting the late start Wednesdays.

“We understand this schedule change will impact families,” said LeBeau. “We want to give them as much advance notification as possible.”

The first late start occurs Wednesday, Sept. 20. Basically, every Wednesday during the school year, students will have a one-hour late start with the exception of:

Parent conference Wednesdays in the fall and spring;

The day before Thanksgiving; and

The last four weeks of school.

The 2017-18 school year calendar (English and Spanish), which shows all the late start Wednesdays, is posted on the district website, under calendars.

The late start Wednesday schedule replaces the district’s professional development half day schedule used in previous years and maintains instructional time for students.

“We believe we can improve student achievement by collaborating more frequently and on a more regular basis. The change to late start Wednesdays provides a consistent time most weeks during the school year for certificated staff to meet in professional learning communities (PLCs),” explained LeBeau.

Use of PLCs in each school will increase collaboration across the district. Teachers and other staff can respond and adjust teaching strategies in a timelier manner with regular collaboration.

“We are committed to using this time to improve student learning and will monitor our progress on district, state and national assessments,” said LeBeau.