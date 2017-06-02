Uncovering the Truth about Alzhiemer’s disease

It is common knowledge that Alzheimer’s disease robs people of their ability to remember, but other truths about the disease remain unknown. For instance, many people are unaware that Alzheimer’s is a fatal disease, its symptoms extend further than memory loss and that early diagnosis matters.

Shantel Thilman is raising funds for The Longest Day by biking from Alaska to Mexico in honor of her grandfather, Jan, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2013. “One of the reasons I am doing this whole thing is for prevention promotion” Shantel explains, “getting it out there that Alzheimer’s doesn’t have to be a thing that happens when we get old. People need to stop thinking that. We don’t have to succumb to Alzheimer’s” she continues “there are things we can do to help ourselves now.”

Greater understanding is urgently needed given the dramatic impact of the disease. Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States and the only cause of death among the top 10 that cannot be prevented, cured or even slowed.

To improve the public’s understanding of the disease and to underscore the need for swift action, the Alzheimer’s Association is highlighting essential truths aimed at curbing common misconceptions about Alzheimer’s. These truths include:

Alzheimer’s disease is fatal – there are no survivors. From 2000-2013, the number of Alzheimer’s deaths increased 71 percent, while deaths from other major diseases decreased. More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, including more than 100,000 in Washington and northern Idaho.

Alzheimer’s disease is not normal aging. Alzheimer’s is a fatal and progressive disease that attacks the brain, killing nerve cells and tissue, affecting an individual’s ability to remember, think and plan.

Alzheimer’s is more than memory loss. Many believe the disease only manifests itself through memory loss, when it may appear through a variety of signs and symptoms. Experts from the Alzheimer’s Association have developed 10 key warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease that everyone should learn to recognize in themselves and others.

Alzheimer’s risks are higher among women, African-Americans and Hispanics. African-Americans are about twice as likely as whites to have Alzheimer’s or another dementia. Hispanics are about one and one-half times as likely. Additionally, more than two-thirds of Americans with Alzheimer’s disease are women.

Early detection matters. More than 5 million people are living with Alzheimer’s disease, but only about half have been diagnosed. Additionally, less than half (45 percent) of seniors diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or their caregivers are aware of the diagnosis.

Alzheimer’s cannot be prevented, but adopting healthy habits can reduce your risk of cognitive decline and contribute to brain health. Staying mentally active, engaging in regular physical activity and eating a healthy diet benefits your body and your brain. There is also some evidence people may benefit from staying socially engaged with friends, family and the community. Learn the 10 Ways to Love Your Brain.

Alzheimer’s is the most expensive disease in the country. The total national cost of caring for those with Alzheimer’s and other dementias are estimated at $236 billion a year. As the number of Americans with Alzheimer’s grows, the total annual payments for health care, long-term care and hospice care for people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias are projected to increase to more than $1 trillion in 2050.

Caregiving can become anyone’s reality. The enormity of the Alzheimer’s crisis is felt not only by the more than five million people in the United States living with the disease today, but also by their more than 15 million caregivers, friends and family. According to the 2016 Alzheimer’s Association Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report, it is estimated that 250,000 children and young adults between ages 8 and 18 provide help to someone with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia. In addition, 23 percent of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia caregivers are “sandwich generation” caregivers — meaning that they care not only for an aging parent, but also for underage children.

The Alzheimer’s Association works with caregivers to enhance care and support for all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Resources and information are available through the Alzheimer’s Association’s website at alzwa.org and the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900. The Association provides assistance to more than 310,000 callers each year, offering translation services in more than 200 languages.

During Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging everyone to uncover the truth about Alzheimer’s and to show their support for people living with the disease by doing the following: