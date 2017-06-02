Pierce College musicians take the stage in spring quarter concerts

Talented student musicians have spent countless hours preparing for upcoming concerts this spring. Come out and support our students during one of our upcoming concerts! Below is a roundup of all the concerts coming up across the district:

Fort Steilacoom Concert Choir: Featuring “Gloria” by Antonio Vivaldi, with selections of jazz and gospel to follow. Local orchestral musicians will join the choir as special guests.

June 7, 7 p.m., Puyallup Arts and Allied Health Building Theater, $5 general admission, free for students with Pierce College ID

Puyallup Concert Choir: This performance will feature music from movies and video games. The choir will be performing music from Civilizations, Skyrim, Metal Gears Solid, Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, Skyfall, Fiddler on the Roof, Willy Wonka and more!

June 9, 7 p.m., Puyallup Arts and Allied Health Building Theater, $5 general admission, free for students with Pierce College ID

Spring Orchestra Concert: The production will feature the music of William Boyce, Antonio Vivaldi, Max Richter, Norman Dello Joio, and guest pianist/composer Carol Reed.

June 12, 7 p.m., Puyallup Arts and Allied Health Building Theater, $5 general admission, free for students with Pierce College ID

Concert Band: The performance will feature mountain-inspired music such as David Maslanka’s short symphony, Give Us This Day, Timothy Mahr’s The View From the Mountain Top, John Mackey’s Sheltering Sky, Dana Wilson’s Colorado Peaks and Edvard Grieg’s March of the Trolls.

June 4 at 3 p.m. and June 6 at 7:30 p.m., Puyallup Arts and Allied Health Building Theater, $5 general admission, free for students with Pierce College ID

