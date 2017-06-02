Paving Waughop Lake parking lot

Work begins Monday to pave the gravel parking lot near the Waughop Lake Trail and off-leash dog park. For public safety reasons the parking lot will be closed until construction is complete.

The off-leash dog area and the lake trail will remain open – but people will need to find alternative places to park. With 350-plus acres at the park, we know that shouldn’t be a problem and appreciate people’s willingness to steer clear of the construction.

The crews have 90 days to do the work, however it is anticipated it won’t take that long.

Thank you for your patience and please remember to use caution when around an active construction site.