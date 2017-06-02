The Suburban Times

Interfaith Iftar Dinner

Come learn about Ramadan and celebrate the nightly iftar (“breaking of the fast”) with your Muslim neighbors and friends. This is a free event (dinner graciously provided by Pacifica Institute) but registration is required. Associated Ministries is proud to partner with the Pacifica Institute and the University of Puget Sound to bring you this interfaith event.

Join us for an evening of unity and commonalities and discussions filled with hope, compassionate listening, and peace building.

Come experience insights from keynote speaker Jawad Khaki, former VP of Microsoft, current Imam and President of IMAN Center in Kirkland, interfaith pioneer and prominent Muslim leader in greater Seattle area.

Wednesday, June 14, 2017
8:00 – 10:00 p.m.
University of Puget Sound
Wheelock Student Center Rotunda
1500 N. Warner Street
Tacoma, WA 98416

Register at associatedministries.org/event/iftardinner2017/

