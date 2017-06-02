CPSD School board adjusts meeting schedule

LAKEWOOD, WASH.— The Clover Park School District Board of Directors will hold a special meeting/workshop on Monday, June 5 at 5 p.m. The meeting will immediately recess and move into an executive session for the purpose of discussing the superintendent’s evaluation.

The special meeting/workshop will be held in room 4 of the Student Services Center at 10903 Gravelly Lake Drive SW in Lakewood.

For more information, contact the Clover Park School District superintendent’s office at 253.583.5190.