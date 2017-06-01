TNT: Lakewood police offer online transaction safe space

Lakewood Police Department is welcoming residents to use their lobby for people to meet up, and has installed a sign outside their office to let them know about that option.
Read more: Lakewood police offer online transaction safe space | The News Tribune
Comments
Joseph Boyle says
This is another positive example of how our Lakewood Police Department works hard to protect Lakewood citizens.
I was not aware until now that LPD was promoting this creative common sense concept.
Having said that, I have used this concept on my own with great success. I explain to the buyer or seller, that meeting at the police department offers safety to both the buyer and seller.
If the other party is not legitimate, it is not likely they will agree to meet you at Lakewood P.D.
Thank you Lakewood Police. You guys and gals are smart and helpful.
Joseph Boyle